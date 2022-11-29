India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: IND vs NZ Live Telecast, and More

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details Here.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow, 30 November 2022 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022 is currently at 0-1. Team India lost the first match of the series by 7 wickets and the second ODI was stopped due to incessant rain.
As far as the weather forecast is concerned, there are little chances of rain at Christchurch tomorrow. Therefore, Team India will definitely need to display their prowess in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.
Let us read about when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match.
The final match of India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022 will be played on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match will start at 7 am (IST).
The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match 2022 will be available on Amazon Prime.
The live telecast of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.
Team India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Team New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, and Jimmy Neesham.