India Tour of Bangladesh 2022: Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming, and Telecast

India Tour of Bangladesh 2022: Here is the schedule, squad, live streaming & telecast details of ODI & test series.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

India Tour of Bangladesh 2022: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, and Telecast Details.

(Photo: BCCI)

India Tour of Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 2022: After completing the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, team India is all set for the Bangladesh tour for a two-match test series, and three-match ODI series 2022.

Since 2015, this is the first tour of team India to Bangladesh. Also, for the first time since 2010, the men in blue will play more than one match test series in Bangladesh. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma will also be joining the team after taking a break from the recently concluded India vs New Zealand series. Besides them, Ravindra Jadeja who has been on a hiatus will also be playing IND vs BAN Series 2022.

Let's read about all details about the upcoming India vs Bangladesh ODI and Test Series 2022.

India vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2022: Schedule and Team Squads

Following is the three match IND vs BAN ODI Series 2022 schedule and squad.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL  Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen.

Team Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Ebadot Hossain, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Taskin Ahmed.

Day and DateMatchTimingVenue
Sunday, 4 December 2022IND vs BAN 1st ODI 11:30 am ISTShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Wednesday, 7 December 2022IND vs BAN 2nd ODI11:30 am ISTShere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Saturday, 10 December 2022IND vs BAN 3rd ODI11:30 am ISTZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022: Schedule and Team Squad

Following is the two match IND vs BAN Test Series 2022 schedule and squad.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

DateDayMatchVenue
14-Dec-22WednesdayIND vs BAN 1st TestZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
22-Dec-22ThursdayIND vs BAN 2nd TestShere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
India vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2022: Live Streaming and Telecast

The live streaming of IND vs BAN ODI Series 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022: Live Streaming and Telecast

The live streaming of IND vs BAN Test Series 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the test matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

