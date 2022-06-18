Coach & Athlete Relationship — A Tale of Uneven Power and An Unhealthy Imbalance

The incident in the cycling team has brought to the surface a lingering issue in Indian sport. We have seen abuse reported across sports such as sailing, cricket, table tennis and wrestling at various times. The plight of the elite cyclist, who was forced to return home followed by the entire team, lay bare some festering wounds.

Abuse in sport is a universal phenomenon, an expression of power, in an inherently uneven relationship between administrators, coaches and athletes.

Deborah Herold, one of India’s preeminent cycling champions, has added her voice to share her experiences of toxicity and abuse at the hands of Sharma and his assistant Gautamani Devi. That adds an interesting layer to this debate about the nature of the situation.

While gender remains a particularly significant dimension of this narrative, the alliance between Devi and Sharma underlines the true nature of the beast. Without qualifying the misogyny associated with the abuse of female athletes, it is important to acknowledge the multi-layered chemistry of these incidents. Coaches in this case, and those in power elsewhere, indulge in potentially criminal behaviour mainly as an expression of power.

One should also hope and contend that the chief national coach, Sharma, has received an opportunity to express his side of the story. The Sports Authority of India has acted swiftly to throw a blanket of comfort around the leading national cyclist. You must hope that their action is a direct result of conversations with both parties in a controlled environment.

First, though, credit to the athlete for standing up to the situation. She did well to muster the courage needed to reach out to SAI from their training base in Slovenia. It is hard enough for children to convince their parents to support a career in sport, especially those from marginalised backgrounds.