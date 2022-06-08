Cycling Contingent Called Back From Slovenia After Allegations Against Coach

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to the call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip.

The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia. SAI has already called back the cyclist who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.