Cycling Contingent Called Back From Slovenia After Allegations Against Coach

A female cyclist has made allegations of sexual misconduct against the national coach.
(Photo: iStock)
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to the call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip.
The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia. SAI has already called back the cyclist who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.
It has been learnt that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, the CFI had said in their statement that the rest of the cyclists, along with coach Mr. RK Sharma, would be coming back on 14 June 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)