Watch: Roger Federer Thanks Wife, Family & Peers in Final On-Court Interview

Roger Federer ended a glorious career on Friday night at the O2 arena in London as he bid farewell to tennis with a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

The match ended in defeat, but that mattered little to the packed arena as they witnessed one of the greatest sportspersons of his generation walk away from a sport he dominated for over a decade, alongside the very men who were themselves reduced to tears. Rafael Nadal could do little to control his emotions as he watched Federer hug each member of the 'Europe' team of the Laver Cup.

After the match, Federer gave what will be his last on-court interview and thanked his family, friends, fans and rivals, but also, his wife - "My wife’s been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It’s amazing. Thank you.”