'A Perfect Journey': Federer Signs Off After Playing Final Game, Alongside Nadal

Roger Federer retired after playing his final match on Friday night, alongside Rafael Nadal
(Photo: IANS)
After losing the doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Firday, 23 September, an emotional Roger Federer bid farewell to his long and glorious tennis career.
Federer had teamed up with his long time rival Rafael Nadal for his final match playing for team Europe against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
The duo lost with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9, but the focus of the occasion was on tennis star's farewell.
In a career spanning 24 years, the Swiss tennis star brought in 20 grand slams to his name.
When the match ended, marking the end of his career as a professional tennis player, Federer was seen hugging Nadal, and members of the rival team. He thanked the audience and returned their applause.
Emotions ran high as a Federer started crying even as the crowd continued to applaud and cheer for him. Nadal was seen tearing up too.
"It's been a perfect journey," Federer said after the match. "I would do it all over again."
He went on to thank his wife, who joined him on the court post-match with his four kids and his parents.
Thanking his wife, Federer added, "She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing – thank you."
Roger Federer had been recovering from injuries that forced him to take the sidelines for over a year now.
Just last week Federer made the announcement that the doubles match in the three-day Laver Cup event would be his final match before retirement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)