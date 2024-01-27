When Life Gives You 43, Be Rohan Bopanna – A Historic Win That’ll Set an Example

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, with a historic triumph at the age of 43, has set an example by offering doubles tennis a new lease of life.
India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden created history as the duo clinched their maiden Australian Open men's doubles title, defeating Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 to claim what is a remarkable win.
In the process, the 43-year-old Bopanna became the oldest-ever man to win a maiden Grand Slam title. With a Grand Slam title at the age of forty-three, Rohan Bopanna surpassed the record of Australian tennis champion Ken Rosewall, who won his first Grand Slam at 37.
This is Rohan Bopanna's second Gand Slam title after the 2017 French Open win, with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles. This was also the second successive Grand Slam final appearance for Bopanna and Ebden, having made the final of the US Open last year.
Rohan was very particular about how his fitness levels had improved drastically under his physio’s supervision, or else, he may have retired some time ago after a winless streak.
The game was a perfect nail-biting finale where both pairs displayed some world-class skills to dominate each other. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori were attacking from the first serve, but Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden kept their cool and fought back against the early lead to the Italian duo.
Bopanna and Ebden again looked calmer and focused and slowly took control of the game. The numbers were changing with every game, but in the end, the Indian-Australian duo managed to clinch the second set 7-5 ensuring the Grand Slam win.
Now that he has won the Australian Open men's doubles, there would be comparisons with the world’s best, but that would be irrelevant and most probably taking away from Rohan Bopanna’s success which may have come in the twilight of his career. Yet, looking at his age – 43 – this win is highly commendable, enshrining him as one of the best doubles players in the sport.
Interestingly, Rohan had reached the men’s doubles final of the 2010 US Open with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and the 2023 US Open with Ebden, but lost on both occasions.
Doubles requires a special skill – the eye-hand coordination combined with outstanding reflexes, not to emphasize the communication required between two players to be able to understand and predict exact positions where the ball might turn up.
Bopanna, like fine wine, has matured. How long can he go on? Is reaching the Paris Olympics podium a realistic target? Former Indian national champion and present Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali believes ‘why even contemplate retirement’ when the going is good.
Longevity in doubles also comes from whom you partner with, and successful examples are the Bryan Brothers, McEnroe-Peter Fleming, and Mahesh Bhupathi-Leander Paes.
Former Indian singles player and now Davis Cup non-playing captain, Rohit Rajpal believes Bopanna should stay the course.
It is, at times, difficult to stay the distance when doubles itself lends for limited viewing except at the Majors or in a Davis Cup tie. It’s only at the Davis Cup that a top 10-20 star plays a doubles tie because the cause is of a nation. In that respect, to be able to watch Bopanna play a Major final and win it is exceptional. Doubles is in a dark space, but players have to themselves light up that space, especially in India.
With singles almost reduced to an occasional first-second round appearance in the Majors, it is doubles that will not only keep the sport alive but also ensure that a small group of Indian tennis fans have something to look forward to.
Looking back, which includes 2023, it’s been a good run for doubles. At the Asian Games, Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won the gold medal in mixed doubles while Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan won silver men’s doubles, also at the Asian Games.
Keep that yoga going Rohan, those knees in shape, ‘Level 44’ is on the horizon.
