When Life Gives You 43, Be Rohan Bopanna – A Historic Win That’ll Set an Example

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden created history as the duo clinched their maiden Australian Open men's doubles title, defeating Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 to claim what is a remarkable win.

In the process, the 43-year-old Bopanna became the oldest-ever man to win a maiden Grand Slam title. With a Grand Slam title at the age of forty-three, Rohan Bopanna surpassed the record of Australian tennis champion Ken Rosewall, who won his first Grand Slam at 37.

This is Rohan Bopanna's second Gand Slam title after the 2017 French Open win, with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles. This was also the second successive Grand Slam final appearance for Bopanna and Ebden, having made the final of the US Open last year.