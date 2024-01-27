ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India Celebrates Rohan Bopanna's Record-Breaking Australian Open Triumph at 43

#AusOpen | From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricketers, Indians celebrated the victory of #RohanBopanna.

Congratulatory messages poured in for India's 43-years-'young' tennis star – Rohan Bopanna – who scripted a new world record by winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open, alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden. With this victory, Bopanna is now the oldest male player to win a Grand Slam title, breaking the record of Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer.

Bopanna won the Australian Open men's doubles title – which also happens to be his maiden men's doubles Grand Slam triumph – by beating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Men's Doubles Grand Slam Winner

Following his triumph, Indians from all fields – ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricketers and authors – congratulated Bopanna on his remarkable achievement. Here is how the nation celebrated the victory:

