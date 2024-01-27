Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Men’s Doubles Grand Slam Winner

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna won the men's doubles title alongside Matthew Ebden.
(Photo: PTI)
At the age of 43 years, 10 months and 23 days, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna scripted history by becoming the oldest tennis player to win a Grand Slam in men’s doubles, courtesy of his Australian Open triumph alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden.
Bopanna, who recently made another record by becoming the oldest player to achieve a world number one ranking in doubles, is now also the oldest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam, beating the record of the Netherlands’ Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the 2022 French Open men’s doubles title at the age of 40.
This was also Bopanna’s maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title. Previously, he had reached the final of the US Open on two occasions – back in 2010 alongside Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and in 2023 alongside Ebden.
Bopanna’s solitary Grand Slam triumph was at the 2017 French Open. In mixed doubles, the Karnataka-born player teamed up with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah.
In the Open Era of tennis, Martina Navratilova holds the record of being the oldest Grand Slam winner. At the age of 46, the former Czech-American player had won the US Open mixed doubles – incidentally, with Bopanna’s former partner, Leander Paes.
