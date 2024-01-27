Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Men’s Doubles Grand Slam Winner

At the age of 43 years, 10 months and 23 days, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna scripted history by becoming the oldest tennis player to win a Grand Slam in men’s doubles, courtesy of his Australian Open triumph alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden.

Bopanna, who recently made another record by becoming the oldest player to achieve a world number one ranking in doubles, is now also the oldest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam, beating the record of the Netherlands’ Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the 2022 French Open men’s doubles title at the age of 40.