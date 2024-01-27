‘I Almost Quit Tennis Two Years Ago,’ Reveals Rohan Bopanna After Aus Open Win

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna revealed how he nearly gave up on tennis, after his men's doubles triumph.
Following his men’s doubles title triumph at the Australian Open on Saturday (28 January), India’s 43-year-old tennis star, Rohan Bopanna revealed how he nearly gave up on the game a couple of years ago. Bopanna, who won the title alongside Matthew Ebden by beating the all-Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, scripted a new record.
He became the oldest male player to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era, surpassing the record set by Jean-Julien Rojer. Besides that, it was also his maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam win.
However, the 2017 French Open mixed doubles champion was on the verge of retiring from the sport two years ago, owing to a rough patch of consecutive defeats.
Watching Bopanna creating the record were his wife Supriya, daughter Tridha, and his in-laws. The Karnataka-born player also revealed the last instance of his in-laws being in attendance was when he won his first Grand Slam – seven years ago at Paris’ Stade Roland Garros.
Bopanna also congratulated his coach Scott Davidoff – who was also in attendance – stating he has not had a better teacher in his career than the American.
Tennis is such a great teacher, and there has been no better teacher for me than Scott Davidoff. Thanks, Scottie, for being with me. I know it has been a tough journey, but you have always been my side. This victory is as much yours as it is mine.
Speaking about winning his first men’s doubles Grand Slam at 43, Bopanna joked about how 43 is not his age but his level of expertise, saying “You have got to know how old I am. For me to win the first men’s doubles Grand Slam is totally great. I am at level 43, not age 43.”
