ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Men’s Doubles Grand Slam Winner

#AusOpen | At the age of 43, #RohanBopanna became the oldest player to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title.

The Quint
Updated
Tennis
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

At the age of 43 years, 10 months and 23 days, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna scripted history by becoming the oldest tennis player to win a Grand Slam in men’s doubles, courtesy of his Australian Open triumph alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden.

Bopanna, who recently made another record by becoming the oldest player to achieve a world number one ranking in doubles, is now also the oldest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam, beating the record of the Netherlands’ Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the 2022 French Open men’s doubles title at the age of 40.

Also Read

Sania Mirza Is India, India Is Sania Mirza: A Nation’s Tryst With Women’s Tennis

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The Indo-Australian trio of Bopanna and Ebden defeated the all-Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (0-7), 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

This was also Bopanna’s maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title. Previously, he had reached the final of the US Open on two occasions – back in 2010 alongside Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and in 2023 alongside Ebden.

Bopanna’s solitary Grand Slam triumph was at the 2017 French Open. In mixed doubles, the Karnataka-born player teamed up with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah.

In the Open Era of tennis, Martina Navratilova holds the record of being the oldest Grand Slam winner. At the age of 49, the former Czech-American player won the 2006 US Open mixed doubles title alongside Bob Bryan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and tennis

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Men’s Doubles Grand Slam Winner

#AusOpen | At the age of 43, #RohanBopanna became the oldest player to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title.

The Quint
Updated
Tennis
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

At the age of 43 years, 10 months and 23 days, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna scripted history by becoming the oldest tennis player to win a Grand Slam in men’s doubles, courtesy of his Australian Open triumph alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden.

Bopanna, who recently made another record by becoming the oldest player to achieve a world number one ranking in doubles, is now also the oldest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam, beating the record of the Netherlands’ Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the 2022 French Open men’s doubles title at the age of 40.

Also Read

Sania Mirza Is India, India Is Sania Mirza: A Nation’s Tryst With Women’s Tennis

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The Indo-Australian trio of Bopanna and Ebden defeated the all-Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (0-7), 7-5 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

This was also Bopanna’s maiden men’s doubles Grand Slam title. Previously, he had reached the final of the US Open on two occasions – back in 2010 alongside Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and in 2023 alongside Ebden.

Bopanna’s solitary Grand Slam triumph was at the 2017 French Open. In mixed doubles, the Karnataka-born player teamed up with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah.

In the Open Era of tennis, Martina Navratilova holds the record of being the oldest Grand Slam winner. At the age of 49, the former Czech-American player won the 2006 US Open mixed doubles title alongside Bob Bryan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and tennis

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×