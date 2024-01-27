‘I Almost Quit Tennis Two Years Ago,’ Reveals Rohan Bopanna After Aus Open Win

Bopanna also congratulated his coach Scott Davidoff – who was also in attendance – stating he has not had a better teacher in his career than the American.

Tennis is such a great teacher, and there has been no better teacher for me than Scott Davidoff. Thanks, Scottie, for being with me. I know it has been a tough journey, but you have always been my side. This victory is as much yours as it is mine.

Speaking about winning his first men’s doubles Grand Slam at 43, Bopanna joked about how 43 is not his age but his level of expertise, saying “You have got to know how old I am. For me to win the first men’s doubles Grand Slam is totally great. I am at level 43, not age 43.”