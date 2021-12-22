Novak Djokovic Might Be Granted "Medical Exemption" To Play Australian Open

"Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage -- a very small percentage -- that will have a medical exemption.



"If any player, fan (or) workforce is on site here, you're either vaccinated or you have a medical exemption that's approved and you're on the Australian Immunisation Register. That provides us with safety and an extra level of comfort on site."



Events will begin at the Melbourne Park on 3 January as three lead-up events are lined up ahead of the opening major of the year, starting on 17 January.