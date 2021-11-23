Three New Faces In ATP's Top-10 As Djokovic Leads The Charts

Serbia's Djokovic had earlier earned a record seventh year-end No. 1 finish, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for the most in history when he had entered the Rolex Paris Masters semifinals recently. Spaniard Rafael Nadal finished in the Top-10 for a record 17th consecutive year at No. 6, breaking the record he shared with Jimmy Connors.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev became the first player outside Djokovic, Swiss ace Roger Federer, Great Britain's Andy Murray and Nadal to finish year-end No. 2 since American Andy Roddick in 2004. He also became the first Russian to finish No. 2 since Marat Safin in 2000.

There were eight players aged 25-and-under in the year-end Top-10 for the first time since 1995. Four of the Top-5 players were 25-and-under, the first year-end occurrence since 2009. The average age of the Top-10 was less than 26 years old (at 25.6), the youngest since 2009 (25.0).