Former Australian Tennis Player Calls Novak Djokovic's Vaccine News Concocted

McNamee, who reached the Australian Open semifinals in 1982, told Sportsday on Wednesday that, "It is concocted. I call it a fantasy and there's absolutely no substance that he's (Djokovic) applied for a medical exemption. If he had, we wouldn't know about it anyway.



"There's a possibility that someone could apply and he could be one of them, but there's absolutely no substance to Novak Djokovic applying for one… he's the healthiest guy in the world. He is absolutely in my opinion not applying for an exemption, that's a complete fantasy that's unfair to him.



"I'm very confident that he's been vaccinated, otherwise he wouldn't have entered the ATP Cup."