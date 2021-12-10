Djokovic Adds to Australian Open Suspense; Organisers Say There's Confusion

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has rejected reports which suggest that a medical exemption could be granted to Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion.



On Thursday evening, Tiley said it was "really hard to say" whether Djokovic will defend his title in Melbourne. He said that while the world No. 1's name was on the 104-male players' entry list, Tennis Australia would only know about his participation in in the coming weeks.



"There's a lot of confusion (around the entry list),"" he said on 3AW on Thursday. "The entry list is automatic based on your ranking and then in the next two weeks it's determined who on that list is coming and then a couple of weeks after that, we do the draw.



"Players will pull themselves off the entry list if 100 per cent they know they aren't coming up, it's not an actual list of confirmation of players in the Australian Open."