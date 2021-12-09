Former Champion Serena Williams Pulls Out of Australian Open

On Tuesday, former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu explained her decision to quit the Australian Open on Twitter.



"Hi everyone. As you all know, the last two years have been very challenging for me for a variety of reasons," Andreescu wrote.



"Especially this year in particular, I spent multiple weeks in isolation quarantining, which affected me greatly - both mentally and physically. In addition, my grandmother spent several weeks in the ICU for a COVID infection, something that really hit me hard.



"A lot of days, I did not feel like myself, especially while I was training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me," she said.

(With IANS Inputs)