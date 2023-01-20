Sports & Sexual Harassment: A Look at Past Complaints Against Men in Power

The Indian wrestling arena has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – with prominent grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in protest.

Singh and other coaches employed by the WFI have been accused of mental torture and sexual misconduct by several women wrestlers.

While Bhushan, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, has denied all claims, he has been given 72 hours by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to send a formal reply to the complaint.