'No ICC Within WFI': Official After Sexual Harassment Allegations by Wrestlers

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed to The Quint that till date, no Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been formed within the organisation to look into complaints of sexual harassment.

The biggest names in Indian wrestling came forward on Wednesday, 18 January, to make allegations of sexual harassment against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Bhushan, a BJP MP, has denied all claims but has been given a 72-hour deadline by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to send a formal response to the complaints.