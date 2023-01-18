Top Indian Wrestlers Organise Protest Against WFI, Demand Boycott of President

Many renowned Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, launched a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday, 18 January. The wrestlers gathered in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express their dissatisfaction with the organisation.

Without clarifying the exact reason behind the protest, 2020 Olympics’ bronze medallist Bajrang Punia wrote on Twitter “The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what to do if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down.”