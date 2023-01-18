Top Indian Wrestlers Organise Protest Against WFI, Demand Boycott of President

The Indian wrestlers are staging their protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
(Photo: PTI)
Many renowned Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, launched a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Wednesday, 18 January. The wrestlers gathered in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express their dissatisfaction with the organisation.
Without clarifying the exact reason behind the protest, 2020 Olympics’ bronze medallist Bajrang Punia wrote on Twitter “The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what to do if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down.”
Besides the pair, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor and Sangeeta Phogat are among the notable names to have gathered at Jantar Mantar.
“The wrestlers wants self-respect to for the Olympics and big games with full vigor, but if the federation does not support them, the morale breaks down. But now we will not bow down. We will fight for our rights,” wrote Vinesh.
Along with their statements, the wrestlers have also used the hashtag ‘#BoycottWFIPresident’. Currently, WFI is presided over by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who also happens to be a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj.
The players will be meeting the press at 4pm to further clarify their stance and explain their reasoning.
