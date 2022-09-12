Rafael Nadal, Real Madrid Congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on Winning US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz created history on Sunday, 11 September, as he became the youngest tennis player to claim the world number 1 ranking, since ATP started the rankings system back in 1973. The Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud to win his maiden grand slam, the US Open, at the tender age of 19.

In an enthralling final, Alcaraz won the first set 6-4, but Ruud eventually made a comeback to win the second set 6-2. However, in the last two sets, the 19-year-old showed immense maturity and expertise to record 7-6, 6-3 wins, and subsequently, lay his hands on the shimmering trophy.