Synonymous With Greatness and Beyond, Serena’s Serenade Now Comes to a Close

"I don't know how I'm going to be able to look at this magazine when it comes out, knowing that this is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little Black girl who just wanted to play tennis. This sport has given me so much," Serena wrote in her Vogue article announcing her decision to call time on her professional career last month.

So, how do you attempt to do justice while trying to capture the impact that Serena has had on the sport and beyond? You could try to do it with numbers and facts. 858 tour victories, 73 singles titles, 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, four Olympic gold medals, 319 weeks spent at No 1.

She has defeated a player born every single year between 1966 and 2001, four separate decades have seen her cruising to a Grand Slam semi-final, 6-1 was a more frequent set scoreline across her career than 6-4 and contrary to expectations, she won more 6-0 sets than tie-breaks.

Astonishing, jaw-dropping, strictly sensational and with a certain consistency that defeats common sense.