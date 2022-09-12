Spanish Teenager Carlos Alcaraz Wins Maiden Grand Slam With US Open 2022 Title

"It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid. To be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam, is something I have worked really, really hard (for)," Alcaraz was quoted as saying by ATP.

"It is tough to talk right now, I have lots of emotions. This is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done with my team and my family. I am just 19 years old, all the tough decisions have been with my parents and my team as well. It is something that is really special for me," he added.

It has been an energy sapping US Open for Alcaraz, who endured three consecutive five-set matches to reach his first Grand Slam final. He spent 20 hours and 19 minutes on court across six games on way to the title showdown with Ruud.

"There is no time to be tired in the final rounds of a Grand Slam... You have to be ready and give everything you have inside. It is something I work really hard for," Alcaraz said.