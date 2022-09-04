Her Last Vow: Serena Williams' Legacy Transcends the Realm of Trophies

It was well past sunset in New York. But at Flushing Meadows, there was no room for darkness. After all, ever since Serena Williams took tennis by the reins in 1999, her endeavours on and off the square have produced a sharp arc of blinding brightness for the sport. Serena may have wound down her professional career as an athlete but her enduring greatness will remain, shaping many dreams and destinies. Her unique legacy will continue to flourish long after her last rally in tennis.

On Friday, 2 September, in the Big Apple, Serena was back inside Arthur Ashe for one final round of business at the US Open 2022. With Ajla Tomljanovic at the receiving end, Serena again showed the traits that characterise her phenomenal impact on the sport – power, agility, courage, and determination. But the most important of them all was her resilience.