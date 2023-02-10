Murali Vijay Hits Back at Sanjay Manjrekar for ‘Surprising’ Reaction to Stats

Murali Vijay recently announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket.
(Photo: BCCI)
Former Indian opener, Murali Vijay hit back at cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for the latter's reaction to his name being on the top of the batters' conversation rates list in the country.
The incident took place on Day Two of the first Test between India and Australia at VCA Stadium, Nagpur, when a statistic regarding conversion rates by Indians at home in Test cricket was shown by the broadcasters.
Manjrekar, however, seemed a bit surprised on seeing the 38-year-old's name at the top. In reply, Vijay took to Twitter and claimed some 'ex-players from Mumbai' will never be appreciative of the players hailing from Southern India.
Last month, Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In his 61 Tests for India, Vijay scored 3982 runs averaging 38.29, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties, and was also the leading run-scorer in the 2014 Test tour of England.
He also featured in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, scoring only 339 and 169 runs respectively. In his first-class career, Vijay played 135 matches, scoring 9205 runs, including 25 hundreds and 38 half-centuries.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vijay was an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings side winning the trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018.
