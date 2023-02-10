India vs Australia 1st Test: Rohit's Ton Helps India Build 49-Run Lead At Tea

India Scored 74 Runs in First Session

Earlier, India scored 74 runs at the loss of two wickets in the first session. After losing KL Rahul at the dusk of Day 1’s play, the hosts sent Ravichandran Ashwin as a nightwatch to see the day out. The all-rounder got off to a good start as he took the attack on Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. Sharma joined the act soon, as India took all but eight overs on Day 2 to breach the 100-run mark, courtesy of an audacious pull by the 35-year-old.

The duo continued batting at the same pace, switching effortlessly between acceleration and deceleration, as the first hour of the day saw them accumulating 40 runs without the loss of any wickets.

The breakthrough, however, came in just the second over after drinks.