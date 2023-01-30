Murali Vijay Announces Retirement From All Forms of International Cricket

India opener Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from international cricket. Vijay, the right-handed opener, last represented India in the 2018 Perth Test, while his last first-class appearance for his state team Tamil Nadu came in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," he said in an official statement through his social media accounts.