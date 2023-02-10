India vs Australia 1st Test: Rohit's Ton Helps India Build 49-Run Lead At Tea

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Skipper Rohit Sharma is leading India by example.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden Test century against India in the second session of Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Australia. Courtesy of his knock, India’s score at tea break is 226/5, as the hosts have already built a 49-run lead in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy curtain raiser.
Australia had a dream start to the session, as Murphy, who had previously scalped three wickets, added another to his tally in the very first ball since lunch. In an attempt to dispatch a ball on the leg side, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli ended up giving a catch to Alex Carey.
However, a commendable sixth-wicket stand by Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped India secure a lead in the match. The Indian captain brought up his ninth ton in this format, and subsequently, made history by becoming the first Indian to score centuries across all three formats of international cricket whilst also leading the team.
Supporting him from the other end, India’s star with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja is also nearing what will be his 18th half-century in Test cricket. The all-rounder is currently batting on 34 off 82 deliveries, while Sharma is unbeaten on 118 from 208 deliveries.
Suryakumar Yadav could score only 8 runs in the first innings of his Test debut.
Earlier, India scored 74 runs at the loss of two wickets in the first session. After losing KL Rahul at the dusk of Day 1’s play, the hosts sent Ravichandran Ashwin as a nightwatch to see the day out. The all-rounder got off to a good start as he took the attack on Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. Sharma joined the act soon, as India took all but eight overs on Day 2 to breach the 100-run mark, courtesy of an audacious pull by the 35-year-old.
The duo continued batting at the same pace, switching effortlessly between acceleration and deceleration, as the first hour of the day saw them accumulating 40 runs without the loss of any wickets.
The breakthrough, however, came in just the second over after drinks.
Todd Murphy has so far scalped four of Australia's five wickets.
Bowling from round the wicket, debutant Todd Murphy managed to outfox the veteran spinner with his spin and trap Ashwin leg before wicket. While the on-field umpire was initially unmoved, he was forced to change his decision after a successful DRS appeal showed all three reds, as Ashwin had to depart after scoring 23.
The youngster almost had his third wicket in his next over when his off-spin foxed Sharma, and while the umpire signalled not out this time around as well, DRS did not come to the baggy greens’ rescue for a second time.
Whilst the experienced players struggled to pose any threat, Murphy did all of the talking for the visitors, as he eventually had his third scalp just moments later. In his attempt to play a sweep, new batter Cheteshwar Pujara ended up edging the ball into the palms of Scott Boland at short fine-leg, thereby departing after scoring only 7 runs.
Had luck been on his side, the 22-year-old could have scalped his fourth in the first session itself as Virat Kohli also edged a delivery, but it was wide of backward point. There was also a run-out opportunity for Pat Cummins’ men, but they could not capitalise on it.
