Fans Applaud Neeraj's Gesture to Pakistan's Arshad After World C'ships Final

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on 27 August, Sunday by winning India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj topped the podium of the men's javelin event with the best throw of 88.17m, which he achieved in his second attempt. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished second in the event, with his season-best throw of 87.82m.

Both Neeraj and Arshad shared a heartwarming moment after the final, when their medals had been confirmed. After his last throw, Neeraj hugged his fellow Indian participants, Kishore Jena and DP Manu, following which he went to the Pakistani athlete and both shared a warm embrace too. Neeraj was also seen calling Arshad to join him for a picture along with the Czech Republic’s bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch.