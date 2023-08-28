After what has been a contrasting campaign, with some pleasing surprises, a few rather unexpected disappointments, and a historic triumph, the Indian contingent signed off from the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the perfect note – with the nation’s first-ever gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra, who had previously won gold medals in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, essentially ‘completed’ his to-do list in the sport with his second medal, and first gold medal, at the World Athletics Championships. An 88.17m throw helped him achieve this feat.