India Bask in Budapest Bloom as Neeraj Chopra Secures Gold at World C'Ships

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian gold medallist at the World Athletics Championships.

Updated
India Bask in Budapest Bloom as Neeraj Chopra Secures Gold at World C'Ships
Prized Indian athlete, Neeraj Chopra earned pride for his nation yet again as he secured a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday, 27 August. With a throw of 88.17m, Neeraj became the first gold medallist for India in this competition.

The Olympic gold medallist fouled his first attempt – perhaps deliberately, considering it was an underwhelming throw – but then made a stellar comeback by recording 88.17m in his second attempt. The move helped him secure pole position in only the second round, and eventually, a place at the top of the standings.

He could not improve further, with the next four rounds seeing Neeraj registering 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m respectively, but the 88.17m mark proved to be unbreachable.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem deserves applause for a stunning effort, as he kept Neeraj on his toes throughout the session. Nadeem secured silver medal with an 87.82m throw, which also happens to be his season best figure. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch secured the last available position on the podium, with a throw of 86.67m.

I Wanted To Throw More Than 90m: Neeraj Chopra

Earlier in the competition, recorded his season-best throw of 88.77m, which earned him a direct qualification to the final. That performance also confirmed his participation at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"This was great. After the Olympic gold medal, I really wanted to win the World Championships. This is brilliant for the national team, but it was my dream to win gold at the world championships," Neeraj said following the conclusion of the event.

Neeraj Chopra scripted history in Hungary.

(Photo: SAI Media, altered by The Quint)

However, whilst soaking in the adoration, he also mentioned about his goal of crossing the 90m mark.

"I wanted to throw more than 90m tonight but it needs all parts of the puzzle to be there. I couldn't put it all together this evening. I wanted to throw more tonight. Maybe next time," he stated.

Despite Not Winning Medals, Jena & Manu Can Be Proud

Meanwhile, whilst the other two Indian participants in the men's javelin throw final – Kishore Jena and DP Manu – will not be returning with medals, they can be content with their performance.

Final standings of men's javelin throw.

(Photo: World Athletics)

Jena, who nearly missed the chance to compete owing to visa-related troubles, recorded his personal best figure of 84.77m. The 27-year-old from Odisha finished fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, youngster DP Manu, who won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year, finished just beneath Jena. The Karnataka lad registered 84.14m – a significant improvement on his Asian Championships figure of 81.01m.

