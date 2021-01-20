Egg On My Face, Shocked: Who Said What After India’s Win vs Aus

After Australia defeated India in Adelaide in the first Test of the series, there were plenty of experts and former players suggesting that the writing was on the wall for the Indian team, especially given that they were going to be without Virat Kohli and had also been dealt the body blow of an injury to Mohammed Shami. Not just that, the manner of defeat also played it’s role in forming such opinions.

The likes of Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Mark Waugh had predicted a possible whitewash by Australia after their thumping win in Adelaide while Michael Vaughan had said that India will get hammered by the hosts.