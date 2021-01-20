Behind Shardul’s Success, A Little Known Hero - Coach’s Wife

"However, his father declined, saying Shardul had [class X] board exams and also the journey from Palghar to Mumbai was more than two-and-a-half hours, which was very difficult. Then I talked to my wife and asked her if we could keep a boy at our home so that he can play here in Mumbai. My wife agreed and we bought him home," he disclosed.

Lad admitted that initially he and his wife were a little bit hesitant as they had a daughter of almost the age of Shardul and there was a 'risk factor' bringing an unknown person to stay at home.

"Ours was a two BHK flat in Borivali. Initially, we were reluctant as we too had a daughter who was Shardul's age, or maybe a year older. There was a risk factor. But we made him stay at our home and it paid dividends. We didn't take any money from him. I got him admitted in my school, and Shardul stayed with us for a year," Lad, who coached him and Rohit Sharma at his school, informed.

Till then, Thakur used to travel by train from Palghar to Swami Vivekanand International School, and that was taking a lot of time.

"During school cricket, Shardul smashed six consecutive sixes and made a name for himself. He then got selected for the under-15 Mumbai team and there was no looking back," Lad said.