Fearlessness & Confidence: IPL’s a Boon For India, Make It Count

In a way both know the best of the world as back slapping mates or revere them as mentors. They are learning from the best at all times about situations, game awareness and about never being overawed about a situation.

This is a far cry from an average Indian cricketer emerging in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s, who would look at the rest of the cricketing world in awe. India’s cricketers forever were deferential and found it difficult to immediately announce their arrival on the world stage. Ofcourse there were some glaring exceptions, but overall India was a cricketing nation happy competing rather than achieving. We have therefore remained a largely underachieving cricketing nation, who have had a number of champion individual cricketers and performances, but the collective is still well below India’s actual potential.

The earlier schooling for cricketers or the guide for cricketers used to be when they got to play county cricket. But Indians were far and few between in English county cricket. County sides preferred Pakistanis and West Indies in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They ruled the roost and that also reflected in the way the two sides were on top through skillful batsmen and terrifying pace bowlers.