India Debutants Script Their Stories in The Great Australian Saga

His struggles against the new ball and initial movement were scrutinized and the fact that his Under-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw, with his oodles of talent and high scores, had managed to pip him in the pecking order meant that Gill had to wait out his turn. Ironically replacing an iffy Shaw in the Test XI, the Punjab player got his chance at Melbourne, the very next game after the Infamous Thirty Six.

It was not easy. With the threat of Cummins and Josh Hazlewood looming large on an MCG track that had plenty of movement, Gill knew he was up for a challenge for the ages. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal had been dismissed for nought but Gill carried on. Unfazed. Undeterred. Playing inside the line of the ball. Tackling balls whizzing down at 140kmph. Defending on the front foot with ease, punching off the back foot for quick singles. A crucial 45 that set the platform, another 35* in the second leg.

His big moment arrived on the last day of the last Test as he set India the momentum with a fluent, stroke-filled 91 that had the oomph that Gill had been known to possess. He was late off the backfoot, whipped up his crisp cover drives, took advantage of the width on offer and even smashed Mitchell Starc for three successive boundaries to stamp his authority in style. He ended the long tour with scores of 45, 35*, 50, 31, 7 and 91, to command his own chapter in the epic novel.