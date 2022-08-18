Rohit Sharma Ties up With Adidas to Launch Sustainable Apparel Collection

He used the global stage of IPL to highlight the cause and spread awareness around marine plastic pollution. In association with adidas India, he has also pledged to take charge to create a sustainable planet and with adidas' support he had announced that for every run he scored adidas picked up 10 plastic bottles from the beaches in Mumbai in the last edition of IPL. Rohit has been dedicated to this cause on and off the field.



Rohit has also written about his support to the cause on social media, "Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. I take my cause with me while I go out and do what I love! I walk out with my cause but it won't end there, I need you guys to walk with me."