India to Play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs, 61 T20Is in 2023-27 ICC Men’s FTP Cycle

The Indian men's team will be playing a whopping 138 bilateral international matches during the next five-year Men's Future Tours and Programme (FTP) Cycle between May 2023 to April 2027, the ICC said on Wednesday.

Most sought-after team commercially, the 'Men In Blue' will play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is in the five-year period and focus on shortest format is an indicator how priorities across formats will be changing.

The ODI bilaterals will remain but mostly be three-match series.