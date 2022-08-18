KL Rahul Credits Team Management for Creating Secure Environment for Players

"You might be out for two months, but they haven't forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such an environment," the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

The 30-year-old also spoke about the importance of backing talent.

"It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team," he said.

"It is very important for a player to get the backing of selectors, coach and captain. It gives you so much confidence that your mindset is clear, and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for the player that your support group is backing you," he added.