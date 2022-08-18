'Rohit Sharma Should Be Given More Time For Better Results,' Says Sourav Ganguly

"MS Dhoni handled the transition fantastically. Then came Virat Kohli who has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain, he did things differently. Every individual is different, I don't compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership," he added.

Due to a packed cricketing schedule, Rohit didn't captain India in the 3-0 ODI series win over the West Indies in Trinidad. In his absence, left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan stepped up to do the leadership role and excelled in it.

Ganguly was impressed by Rohit and said he should be given some time being compared with the likes of MS Dhoni and Kohli.