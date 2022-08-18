'Rohit Sharma Should Be Given More Time For Better Results,' Says Sourav Ganguly

Rohit Sharma speaking at a post match presentation.
Image: BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has refrained from comparing Indian captain Rohit Sharma with others, saying each captain has a different perspective of the game and has their own way to lead the team.
According to Ganguly, Rohit as a captain has a calm and composed attitude and he should be given sometime to produce better results.
"MS Dhoni handled the transition fantastically. Then came Virat Kohli who has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain, he did things differently. Every individual is different, I don't compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership," he added.
Due to a packed cricketing schedule, Rohit didn't captain India in the 3-0 ODI series win over the West Indies in Trinidad. In his absence, left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan stepped up to do the leadership role and excelled in it.
Ganguly was impressed by Rohit and said he should be given some time being compared with the likes of MS Dhoni and Kohli.
"When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens," he said.
Asked on FIFA's ban on Indian football, Ganguly said, "I don't deal with football so I won't be able to answer that question. But I think every sports body has a system, every sports body has its rules and regulations. We at BCCI also have rules and protocols."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)