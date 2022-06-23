Cheteshwar Pujara Credits First-class Stint for Finding Form, Eying England Test

"After that, I just wanted to enjoy my game and contribute to the team's success. The most important thing is having a good time in the field. I love this game and enjoy playing cricket, so whenever I am in the field I want to try to make the most of it," said the veteran batter.



Pujara's success in county cricket helped him get back into the Indian Test squad after he and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped for lack of form.



Now that he is back to form and in the squad, Pujara is looking forward to doing well in England. If selected, he will be a key player at the No.4 position in the order and having already acclimatized to the conditions in England.