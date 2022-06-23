Rohit Sharma Thanks Fans on Completing 15 Years in International Cricket

"15 years in my favourite jersey," Rohit Sharma tweeted along with a blue shirt.



The accompanying statement said it has been a journey that he'll cherish for the rest of his life.



"Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life," he said in his statement.



"I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the players that I am today," he added.



"To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics, your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across," he said, thanking all his fans.