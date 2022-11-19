Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Here: Bengaluru Bulls & Puneri Paltan Top Teams

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Points Table is mentioned here.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 match on Friday, 18 November began with Puneri Paltan winning over Haryana Steelers. The team moved from the second position to the top spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table after the win. It is important to note that three matches were scheduled for Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 first match was between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. The second match on Friday, 18 November was played between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans.
In the third and final match of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday, Gujarat Titans played against Bengaluru Bulls. While the first match was won by Puneri Paltan, the second match of the day was won by Bengal Warriors. They moved into the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9.
In the last game of the Triple Panga day, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Titans on Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengaluru Bulls reclaimed the top spot in the points table after the win, which was taken earlier by Puneri Paltan.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 first match on Saturday will be played between U.P. Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The next game will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba. In the third match on Saturday, Dabang Delhi K.C. will play against Patna Pirates. Viewers are excited to watch the matches that are scheduled to take place today, on Saturday, 19 November.
Let's take a look at the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9 after the Gujarat Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match on Friday, 18 November 2022:
Bengaluru Bulls: Played - 15; Won - 10; Lost - 4; Tie - 1; Score Difference - 51; Points - 56.
Puneri Paltan: Played - 15; Won - 9; Lost - 4; Tie - 2; Score Difference - 43; Points - 54.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Played - 14; Won - 9; Lost - 5; Tie - 0; Score Difference - 73; Points - 48.
U.P. Yoddhas: Played - 14; Won - 7; Lost - 5; Tie - 2; Score Difference - 52; Points - 45.
U Mumba: Played - 13; Won - 8; Lost - 5; Tie - 0; Score Difference - 19; Points - 43.
Bengal Warriors: Played - 14; Won - 7; Lost - 5; Tie - 2; Score Difference - 42; Points - 42.
Patna Pirates - Played - 13; Won - 6; Lost - 5; Tie - 2; Score Difference - -22; Points - 38.
These are the top teams in the PKL 2022 points table that viewers should note before the matches begin on Saturday.
