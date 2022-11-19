Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Here: Bengaluru Bulls & Puneri Paltan Top Teams

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 match on Friday, 18 November began with Puneri Paltan winning over Haryana Steelers. The team moved from the second position to the top spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table after the win. It is important to note that three matches were scheduled for Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 first match was between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. The second match on Friday, 18 November was played between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans.

In the third and final match of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday, Gujarat Titans played against Bengaluru Bulls. While the first match was won by Puneri Paltan, the second match of the day was won by Bengal Warriors. They moved into the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9.