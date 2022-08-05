PKL Auction: Pawan Sehrawat Becomes Most Expensive Player In Pro Kabaddi History

Pawan Sehrawat becomes the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction after Tamil Thalaivas spent a record-breaking INR 2.26 crore to purchase the renowned raider.

Vikash Khandola, who was purchased for INR 1.70 crore, found a new home with the Bengaluru Bulls. The raider rose to the position of second-most costly purchase in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.

After being purchased by Puneri Paltan for INR 1.38Cr, Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever. Atrachali had held both records before being picked by U Mumba for INR 1 crore in the 2018 Player Auction.