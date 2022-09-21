Dabang Delhi and U-Mumba To Compete in First Match of PKL Season 9 on 7 October

The first-half of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will commence on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru before it moves to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg.

Mashal Sports, the organisers of the PKL, said on Wednesday that there will be triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, fans will get to watch all the 12 teams play a game within the first two days. They will also be treated to triple-headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of Season 9.