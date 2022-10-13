Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings After UP vs Delhi PKL Match

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9 is here for the readers.
(Photo Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 formally began on 7 October. Fans are excited to watch the updated points table every day so that they can know about the top teams. It is important to note that Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors ended the first week as the top two teams. We will tell you about the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9 after Day 6 match.
On Day 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League, which took place on Wednesday, 12 October, two matches were played. The first match was between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors at 7:30 pm. The second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 was between UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi at 8:30 pm. Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors secured the top two positions on Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table.
Here are all the details about the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Day 6 match you should know.
The Bengal Warriors locked horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match on Day 6, 12 October. The Bulls suffered a massive nine-point defeat against the Warriors, even though they had home support.
During the second match, defending champions Dabang Delhi beat the UP Yoddhas. Delhi remains at the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table. It is important to note that the Dabangs have won 15 points in the standing.
Let's take a look at the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table in Season 9, after the Day 6 match between UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi:
Dabang Delhi K.C. : Played - 3; Won - 3; Lost - 0; Tied - 0; Points - 15; Pts Diff - 36.
Bengal Warriors : Played - 3; Won - 2; Lost - 1; Tied - 0; Points - 10; Pts Diff - 21.
Haryana Steelers : Played - 2; Won - 2; Lost - 0; Tied - 0; Points - 10; Pts Diff - 13.
Bengaluru Bulls : Played - 3; Won - 2; Lost - 1; Tied - 1; Points - 10; Pts Diff - -2.
U.P. Yoddhas : Played - 3; Won - 1; Lost - 2; Tied - 0; Points - 7; Pts Diff - -12.
Jaipur Pink Panthers : Played - 2; Won - 1; Lost - 1; Tied - 0; Points - 6; Pts Diff - 5.
Telugu Titans : Played - 3; Won - 1; Lost - 2; Tied - 0; Points - 6; Pts Diff - -16.
U Mumba : Played - 2; Won - 1; Lost - 1; Tied - 0; Points - 5; Pts Diff - -4.
Puneri Paltan : Played - 2; Won - 0; Lost - 1; Tied - 1; Points - 4; Pts Diff - -2.
Tamil Thalaivas : Played - 2; Won - 0; Lost - 1; Tied - 1; Points - 4; Pts Diff - -5.
Patna Pirates : Played - 3; Won - 0; Lost - 2; Tied - 1; Points - 4; Pts Diff - -14.
Gujarat Giants : Played - 2; Won - 0; Lost - 1; Tied - 1; Points - 3; Pts Diff - -20.
