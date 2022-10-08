Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, and Top Teams Here

Pro Kabaddi 2022 season 9 points table is here for the readers.
(Photo Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 officially began on Friday, 7 October. People want to know the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC commenced their new season by winning the match. They beat season two winners U Mumba to bag five points in their opening match on Friday. The league continued at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium with Bengaluru Bulls taking on the popular Telugu Titans. It is important to note that the Telugu Titans lost to the Bulls by five points. The match between the two teams was quite interesting to watch.
According to the latest details, the Bengaluru Bulls have secured the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The third match of the night focused on inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and last season's semi-finalists UP Yoddhas.
As per the latest details after the third match, the UP Yoddhas prevailed over the Pink Panthers by a difference of two points. The PKL fans should gear up to watch another Triple Panga at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium today evening, Saturday, 8 October.
The Bengal Warriors will take on the Haryana Steelers in the third and final match on Saturday, 8 October, as per the official schedule. PKL fans should watch the matches if they are excited to know the winning teams.
Dabang Delhi marked the biggest win on day one of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.
Let's take a look at the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table Season 9 and the position of the top teams:
Dabang Delhi KC : Played: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 5
Bengaluru Bulls : Played: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 5
UP Yoddhas : Played: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 5
Bengal Warriors : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Puneri Paltan : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Patna Pirates : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Gujarat Giants : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Haryana Steelers : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Tamil Thalaivas : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Jaipur Pink Panthers : Played: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; Tie: 0; Points: 0
Telugu Titans : Played: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; Tie: 0; Points: 0
U Mumba : Played: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; Tie: 0; Points: 0
