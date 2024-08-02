Maheshwari Chauhan – From Deciding To Quit Shooting, To Competing at Olympics

Shooting is used as a wide term, but shotgun shooting is so different from rifle and pistol. Be it technique or activity, the two are so far apart, except that you have a gun and a target in both. It is like saying basketball and football are the same, because you have a ball in both. People assume the disciplines are similar, and this is why there is a lack of appreciation, because they see rifle and pistol shooters doing well, but shotgun shooters not as much. But I can assure you, 90% of our shotgun shooters who have achieved some success have had to invest their own blood, sweat, tears and money in their journey. Now I have all the support from the government and TOPS scheme, but it was not always this way in our sport.

Maheshwari Chauhan