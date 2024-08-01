Olympics: Debacle in Tokyo to History in Paris—Manu Bhaker’s Redemption Story

India's hopes weren't pinned on Manu alone. Among the 15 shooters the country fielded, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu’s mixed team partner, was also a major medal prospect. He reached the finals as the top qualifier, only to see his campaign end in heartbreak, exacerbated by a coach dispute similar to Manu's.

What sets these two shooting stars apart? Manu, once on the brink, staged a remarkable comeback to the sport, while Saurabh remains on the sidelines. After the Tokyo debacle, Manu even contemplated quitting, but her story was far from over. It seemed she was destined to turn the tide and pursue Olympic glory.