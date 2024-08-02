Olympics: Swapnil Kusale’s Story — From TTE in Pune to Bronze Medalist in Paris

In stage 2, where each shot posed a risk of elimination, Kusale shot 10.5, 9.4, and 9.9, securing his spot in the top three and ensuring a medal. At one point, gold seemed within reach, but a 10.0 on his final shot fell short of keeping him in the gold medal race.

As the saying goes, all's well that ends well. While Swapnil didn’t come away with gold, he avoided finishing fourth and, instead, etched his name into the history books.