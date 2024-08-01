Olympics: Debacle in Tokyo to History in Paris—Manu Bhaker’s Redemption Story

advertisement
Within a space of just two days, history was scripted, thrice—On Sunday, Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the first Indian female shooter to medal at the Olympics.
And she’s just 22. But hold on, the story doesn't end there. Manu’s journey is a mosaic of achievements that will leave you in awe.
So, when did she pivot to shooting? It was the Rio Olympics in 2016 that ignited her passion for the sport, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Just a year into her shooting journey, Manu began to reveal her extraordinary talent—she stunned the shooting world by outshining Olympian Heena Sidhu with nine gold medals whilst setting a record in the 10m Air Pistol final at the 2017 National Shooting Championships.
By February 2019, she was on a roll, capturing gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi. Her fourth-place finish at the Munich ISSF World Cup later that year sealed her place in the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo was a crucible of trials for Manu. At just 19, she faced immense pressure and scrutiny. A malfunction with her gun marred her performance, and she found herself unfairly blamed for India’s shortcomings at the 2020 Summer Games, earning the harsh label of “choker.”
India's hopes weren't pinned on Manu alone. Among the 15 shooters the country fielded, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu’s mixed team partner, was also a major medal prospect. He reached the finals as the top qualifier, only to see his campaign end in heartbreak, exacerbated by a coach dispute similar to Manu's.
What sets these two shooting stars apart? Manu, once on the brink, staged a remarkable comeback to the sport, while Saurabh remains on the sidelines. After the Tokyo debacle, Manu even contemplated quitting, but her story was far from over. It seemed she was destined to turn the tide and pursue Olympic glory.
Shortly after the 2020 Summer Games, Manu clinched the junior world champion title in the women’s 10m air pistol at Lima. She followed it with a silver in the women’s 25m pistol at the 2022 Cairo World Championships, and then a gold in the same event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
"Do your work - the hard yards - the result will come," Manu repeated each time she stood atop the podium in Paris. It was a mantra shaped by her struggles post-Tokyo and the relentless effort she poured into this comeback.
Reflecting on her journey after winning her second bronze in Paris, Manu said, “After the experience in Tokyo, I realise how special winning this is.
Last year, Manu clinched bronze in the 25m pistol at Bhopal and gold in the team event at Baku. In the May 2024 Olympic selection trial, she equalled the world record with a score of 42 in the women’s 25m Pistol OST T4 final at the MP State Shooting Academy. With such a strong performance, Manu stands poised to make more history at the Olympics.
With 1.4 billion Indians rooting for her, Manu is set to chase a hat-trick of medals in Paris. Win or lose, she has already transcended the Tokyo setbacks, completing a remarkable redemption story in the City of Light.
